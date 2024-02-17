Ukraine-France sign pact: Paris to send 3.25 billion dollars military aid to Kyiv
Here we bring you a quick round-up of all the latest news and top headlines from all across the globe: France and Ukraine signed a bilateral security pact on February 16, which includes pledges from Paris to deliver more arms, train soldiers and send up to 3.25 billion dollars as military aid to Kyiv to help the country in its war against Russia. France also pledges to provide more military equipment particularly for air defence. Watch to know more!