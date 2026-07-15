/Iran attacks US bases in bahrain, Jordan & Kuwait | Trump warns bigger Iran strikes | Hormuz crisis

Tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate as Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims it has launched attacks on US military facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, and Kuwait following a fresh wave of American airstrikes on Iranian territory. According to the IRGC, the attacks targeted the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, the Al Azraq Air Base in Jordan, and a US military logistics facility at Mina Abdullah in Kuwait. Iran has also warned that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until the United States ends what it calls "acts of aggression." Meanwhile, US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that American fighter jets, drones, and naval forces carried out a seven-hour military operation targeting Iranian missile sites, drone infrastructure, naval assets, and coastal defense systems. The operation was aimed at reducing Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Gulf.