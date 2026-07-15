/Ukraine destroys Russia’s largest refinery as Hormuz crisis explodes| Putin threatens bigger strikes

Ukraine has launched one of its deepest attacks yet, striking Russia's largest refinery in Siberia, nearly 2,500 km from the border, dealing a major blow to Moscow's fuel infrastructure. The attack comes as Russia intensifies missile and drone strikes against Ukraine, with President Vladimir Putin warning of even stronger retaliation. At the same time, tensions in the Strait of Hormuz continue to escalate as the United States and Iran exchange strikes for a third consecutive night. Rising attacks on energy infrastructure and commercial shipping have pushed global oil prices sharply higher, raising fears of inflation, supply disruptions, and a possible global economic slowdown.