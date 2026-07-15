/Iran threatens Strait of Hormuz closure | India protects seafarers | Russia blames Ukraine

Description Stay updated with today's biggest international headlines: A. US-Iran Conflict US Central Command releases footage of fresh strikes near Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island. Fourth consecutive day of military operations targets Iranian positions. US reinforces naval blockade to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. B. India Responds India launches a seafarer-first emergency response system. New vessel-tracking mechanism introduced after attacks on merchant ships. Measures aim to safeguard Indian sailors in conflict zones. C. Iran's Warning IRGC says the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until US military actions stop. Iran warns additional regional oil and gas export routes could also become targets. D. Gulf Tensions Iran claims it struck facilities linked to the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain. Command centers, fuel depots, and military infrastructure reportedly targeted. E. Russia-Ukraine Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking commercial ships in the Sea of Azov and Black Sea. Moscow says it will continue food exports and humanitarian commitments. F. Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announces plans to regulate AI data centers. New rules will address electricity, water usage, and copyright protection. G. Japan Economy Manufacturers remain optimistic due to strong semiconductor demand. Services sector struggles with rising operating costs. H. FIFA World Cup Spain defeat France 2-0 to qualify for the FIFA World Cup Final. Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro score. Spain will face either England or Argentina in the final. Watch the full report for complete global updates.