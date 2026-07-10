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Traditional Chinese Yi embroidery makes historic FIFA World Cup debut

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 24:27 IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 24:27 IST
Traditional Chinese Yi embroidery has made its debut on the FIFA World Cup stage, marking a major milestone for China's intangible cultural heritage. Artisans from Yunnan Province combined centuries-old embroidery techniques with World Cup-inspired designs to create official cultural products for a global audience. The collaboration highlights how traditional craftsmanship is finding new life through innovation, bringing the beauty of Chinese culture to one of the world's biggest sporting events.

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