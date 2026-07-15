/US Launches fresh airstrikes on iran as irgc targets u.s. Fifth fleet in bahrain

The United States has announced the completion of a fresh wave of military strikes against Iran, targeting missile sites, drone facilities, naval assets, and coastal defense systems near the Strait of Hormuz. According to CENTCOM, fighter jets, drones, and naval vessels carried out precision attacks during a seven-hour operation aimed at reducing Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping. Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims it has retaliated by striking facilities linked to the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, as tensions across the Gulf continue to escalate.