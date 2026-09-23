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Late superstar Anita MUI's ashes goes missing

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 24:06 IST | Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 24:06 IST
The ashes of late pop superstar Anita Mui, once dubbed the "Madonna of Asia", have gone missing from a monastery in Hong Kong, police said Tuesday.

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