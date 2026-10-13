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China's counter-surveillance industry booms amid heightened espionage fears
China's counter-surveillance industry booms amid heightened espionage fears
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Oct 13, 2026, 23:06 IST
| Updated:
Oct 13, 2026, 23:06 IST
China has warned government departments and other entities of laser-based eavesdropping conducted by foreign spies. Amid heightened espionage fears, China's counter-surveillance industry is booming.
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