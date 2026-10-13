/Houthi drones open the door for the deadly missiles, Riyadh in flames

Saudi Arabia is investigating how Houthi drones and missiles penetrated its air defences and struck King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. The devastating attack killed at least 14 people and injured more than 300, according to Saudi authorities. Footage showed passengers taking cover as smoke and flames filled parts of the terminal. The Houthis claimed another attack targeting the airport on Monday, while Saudi Arabia said it intercepted a ballistic missile aimed at the capital. Investigators are examining whether drones were launched first to complicate interception of cruise and ballistic missiles. The attacks raise urgent questions about the limits of expensive air-defence systems, the challenge of stopping coordinated strikes and the threat to civilian infrastructure.