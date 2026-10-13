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Are Muslim pilots banned from flying commercial airlines into Israel?

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 22:51 IST | Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 22:51 IST
An Ethiopian airlines flight to Israel was reportedly forced to turn around after one of its pilots was revealed to be Indonesian. What happened and why? What's been happening behind the scenes?

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