/Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine reports rare pattern of explosions before siren

Published: Oct 14, 2026, 08:36 IST | Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 08:36 IST
Ukraine has reported an unusual pattern of explosions occurring before air raid sirens, raising concerns amid the ongoing war with Russia. The reported sequence has drawn attention to the timing of attacks and Ukraine's early-warning systems. Air raid alerts remain a critical part of civilian protection as Russian strikes continue to threaten Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. Further details about the explosions and their cause are awaited. Stay tuned to WION for the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war.