/US-Iran war: Trump threatens to attack Iran's power plants

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 10:57 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 10:57 IST
The US-Iran conflict escalates as President Donald Trump warns that Iran’s power plants and bridges could be targeted if Tehran does not return to negotiations. The warning comes as the United States reimposes a naval blockade of Iranian ports, according to a US military statement, adding further pressure on Iran amid rising regional tensions. The latest developments have intensified concerns over the Strait of Hormuz, global shipping security, and the wider impact of the ongoing confrontation in the Middle East.