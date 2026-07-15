/Trump expands Iran strikes | Hormuz crisis | Bahrain attack | Russia-Ukraine war | World Cup final

Top Speed News: A. West Asia & US-Iran Conflict US continues fresh airstrikes on Iran for the fourth consecutive day. Trump warns Iran of wider strikes on power plants and bridges. Iran claims drone attacks on US bases across the Gulf. Bahrain says Iranian attacks targeted US Fifth Fleet facilities. Strait of Hormuz crisis fuels global oil market fears. B. Russia-Ukraine War Russia attacks merchant ships in Ukraine's Black Sea corridor. C. FIFA World Cup 2026 Spain defeat France 2-0 to reach the FIFA World Cup Final. England face Argentina for the final spot in the World Cup. D. United States US House passes bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. San Francisco boat fire leaves one dead and two missing. E. Latin America Cuba suffers a third nationwide blackout in less than 10 days. Colombia rescues 39 hostages from ELN rebels. Spanish man arrested with cocaine at a Colombia airport. F. Health WHO launches the first Ebola antiviral exposure trial in DR Congo. G. Technology UK study links social media limits to better teen mental health. Switzerland probes Google over Android search engine changes. White House launches AI cybersecurity coordination initiative. H. Business & Economy Asian markets rise as US inflation eases.