/US-Iran War: Trump threatens to attack Iran's nuclear site after Gulf escalation

The U.S.-Iran conflict has entered a dangerous new phase. After Iran claimed responsibility for striking two UAE-linked supertankers near the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. launched a five-hour barrage on Iranian military targets. Tehran responded by firing ballistic missiles toward a U.S. air base in Jordan. As tensions surged, President Donald Trump warned that Iran's heavily fortified Pickaxe Mountain nuclear facility could be America's next target, threatening what he called a "big fat shot."