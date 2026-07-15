/Pok erupts against Pakistan | protest leader declares Kashmir is occupied territory

Massive protests continue in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as thousands gathered in Rawalakot, where protest leader Sardar Aman Khan openly challenged Pakistan's narrative on Kashmir. Calling the region an "occupied territory," Khan's remarks drew loud applause from demonstrators The protests, which have continued for more than 40 days, reflect growing public unrest over alleged exploitation, denial of rights, and administrative oppression. India has urged the international community to hold Pakistan accountable for human rights violations and the crackdown on peaceful protesters in the region.