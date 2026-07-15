/Houthis shoot down Saudi drone | Red Sea crisis deepens | UN extends Houthis ' shipping monitoring

Yemen's Houthi rebels claim they have shot down a Saudi-operated reconnaissance drone over Al Bayda Governorate, marking another escalation in regional tensions. The announcement comes after the Houthis accused Saudi Arabia of targeting Sana'a International Airport and vowed retaliation. Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council has extended its monitoring of Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. The United States urged stronger enforcement of the arms embargo, accusing the Houthis of acting as an Iranian proxy, while China criticized Washington's role in fueling regional instability