/BJP accuses J&K CM Omar Abdullah of internationalising the Kashmir issue for narrow political gains

A fresh political clash has broken out in Jammu and Kashmir. On Sunday, CM Omar Abdullah mentioned US President Donald Trump in a speech while demanding restoration of statehood. On Monday, he also responded to a tweet falsely linked to Trump. The BJP isn’t happy. Party general secretary and J&K in-charge Tarun Chug accused Abdullah of trying to "internationalise the Jammu and Kashmir issue" for "narrow political gains". The BJP says J&K is an integral part of India and the Centre has already promised statehood will be restored.