/Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine to acquire 16 Rafale aircraft & SAMP/T NG air defence systems

Russia launched one of its latest large-scale attacks on Ukraine, firing 135 drones and 10 missiles as the war entered a new phase of escalation. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Kyiv that Moscow would respond "in kind" to Ukrainian actions. Meanwhile, Ukraine's allies pledged additional air-defence support, while Kyiv agreed a roadmap to acquire 16 Rafale fighter jets and advanced SAMP/T NG air-defence systems. The first Rafales are expected to enter service by 2028-2029.