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Ramayana: Part 1 eyes China release; makers plan promotional tour

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 23:57 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 23:57 IST
The makers of Ramayana Part 1 are exploring global opportunities as Namit Malhotra holds advanced discussions with Chinese exhibitors for the film’s international release and distribution.

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