/Putin's cheap new shock glide-bomb: FAB-3000 unleashes havoc on Ukraine

The war in Ukraine has taken a terrifying turn. Watch how Russia is using the massive, three-tonne FAB-3000 glide bomb to flatten entire frontline positions from miles away. UN's announcement that the past month was the deadliest for civilians in four years, Kyiv’s daring drone strikes against oil refineries deep inside Russia, and the emergency creation of a nine-nation European ballistic missile defence coalition. Watch the latest from the battlefield in this story.