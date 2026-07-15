/Jaafar Jackson makes Hollywood history | Michael becomes $1 billion debut film

Jaafar Jackson has made Hollywood history with Michael, becoming the first lead actor whose debut film crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office. The Michael Jackson biopic has become one of the biggest cinematic successes of the year, cementing Jafar's place among Hollywood's fastest-rising stars. This report also looks at other young actors who achieved extraordinary box office success early in their careers, including Tom Holland, whose Spider-Man films became global blockbusters, and Daniel Radcliffe, whose Harry Potter franchise remains one of the highest-grossing film series in history.