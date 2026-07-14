/BrahMos goes global: How India became a defence export power

Published: Jul 14, 2026, 14:57 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 14:57 IST
India’s BrahMos missile is making a mark on the global defence stage as the country expands its military exports and strengthens its position as a defence manufacturing hub. Developed through India-Russia cooperation, the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile has become a symbol of India’s growing defence capabilities and technological advancement. With increasing focus on indigenous production and strategic partnerships, India is emerging as a major player in the global arms market.