/Sri Lanka's Tamil parties demand greater autonomy, urge government to adopt a new constitution

Sri Lanka’s Tamil parties are speaking with one voice again. Prominent Tamil political leaders have come together on a new platform to push for what they say has been delayed for too long: real autonomy and a new constitution. At the heart of it are two things — a political solution to the island’s long national question, and protection for Tamil communities’ land rights that many say are still under threat. For decades, promises were made. Now, these parties want those promises written into law, not left to speeches.