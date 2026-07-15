/US-Iran conflict | Iran fires ballistic missiles at US bases across gulf after fresh strikes

The conflict between the United States and Iran has entered a dangerous new phase as both sides exchange large-scale military strikes across West Asia. According to Iranian state media, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched Operation Nasr 2, firing advanced ballistic missiles, including Fateh, Fateh-110, and Zolfaghar missiles, targeting US military bases across the Gulf. Iran claims to have struck the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, along with facilities in Jordan and Kuwait. Meanwhile, the United States launched a fresh wave of airstrikes targeting military infrastructure in Bushehr, Bandar Abbas, Chabahar, Jask, Konarak, and Abu Musa, reportedly using one-way attack sea drones for the first time.