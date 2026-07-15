/Japan tightens intelligence network after the NYT exposes alleged Russian spy operations

A New York Times investigation has alleged that Russia has turned Japan into a key hub for espionage, covert procurement, and the sourcing of critical technology used in the Russia-Ukraine war. The report claims Russian intelligence officers operating under diplomatic and commercial cover have exploited Japan's relatively weak espionage laws to acquire sensitive components. Japan has acknowledged the need to strengthen its intelligence and counter-espionage capabilities, with Parliament approving a new national intelligence coordination body. The report also alleges that procurement networks routed military-use technology through intermediary countries to bypass export controls.