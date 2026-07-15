/Spain beat France 2-0 to reach FIFA World Cup 2026 final | Oyarzabal & Porro seal historic win

Spain have booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final after a dominant 2-0 victory over France in the semifinal. Goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro sealed a memorable win as Spain produced another outstanding defensive display. The European champions will now face England or Argentina in the World Cup Final, while France will play in the third-place playoff. Watch the full match highlights, key moments, goals, and post-match analysis from this thrilling semifinal.