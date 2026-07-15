/US-Iran war: Indian missing in Hormuz attack confirmed killed

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 13:57 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 13:57 IST
The family of an Indian national who went missing after a ship attack in the Strait of Hormuz has confirmed his death, amid escalating tensions in the ongoing US-Iran conflict. The incident has renewed concerns over the safety of commercial shipping and seafarers navigating one of the world's most critical maritime trade routes. As hostilities continue in the Gulf region, governments and shipping companies remain on high alert over the security of vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz.