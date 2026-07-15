/Israel agrees to Lebanon withdrawal plan after US-mediated rome talks | Trump pushes Netanyahu

The first day of US-mediated talks between Israel and Lebanon has concluded in Rome, with both sides describing the discussions as productive. Israel has reportedly expressed its willingness to move forward with plans to withdraw from two pilot zones in southern Lebanon as part of a framework agreement brokered by Washington. According to US officials, the negotiations were held in a positive atmosphere, with representatives from the United States, Israel, and Lebanon agreeing to continue discussions. Lebanon has insisted that Israeli forces begin withdrawing before any further negotiations take place, while the Lebanese Army has stated it is ready to gradually take control of the affected areas.