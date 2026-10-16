/Telangana water crisis: El Nino shifts global winds, temperatures and rainfall

Published: Oct 16, 2026, 18:06 IST | Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 18:06 IST
Telangana is facing growing concerns over water availability as changing weather patterns and the potential effects of El Niño raise questions about rainfall, temperatures, and water security. El Niño, a climate phenomenon involving warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean, can influence global wind patterns and rainfall distribution. These changes may affect monsoon behaviour, agricultural output, reservoir levels, and drinking water supplies in parts of India.