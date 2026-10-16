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Drone attack paralyzes Moscow airports, 'betrayed' Zelensky goes rogue; Hits Russian refinery

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 22:36 IST | Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 22:36 IST
Drone attack paralyzes Moscow airports, 'betrayed' Zelensky goes rogue; Hits Russian refinery
In a major escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war, Trump's energy truce has been blown apart, while the tensions shoot up. Where are things headed? What is the bigger picture?

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