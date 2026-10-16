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CJP's Tiranga March: People hit streets of Delhi, reiterate call for Gyanesh Kumar's resignation
CJP's Tiranga March: People hit streets of Delhi, reiterate call for Gyanesh Kumar's resignation
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Oct 16, 2026, 23:21 IST
| Updated:
Oct 16, 2026, 23:21 IST
People again took to the streets of Delhi as Cockroach Janta Party called for a 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest. The police arrested at least 150 protesters including CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke.
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