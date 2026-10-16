/Russia Earthquake: Huge 7.0 earthquake strikes Russia again, Moscow shakes violently

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7 struck Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula at a depth of 140 kilometres, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The epicentre was located around 123 kilometres southwest of Vilyuchinsk in Russia’s Far East. The tremors were recorded at approximately 3:35 pm local time. No tsunami warning was issued, with the US National Tsunami Warning Center confirming there was no tsunami danger following the quake.