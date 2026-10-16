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Netanyahu seeks to phase out US military aid over next decade

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 21:06 IST | Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 21:06 IST
Netanyahu seeks to phase out US military aid over next decade
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proposed phasing out direct U.S. military aid to Israel over the next decade.

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