/Miniature nuclear bombs vs MOAB: Can America crack Pickaxe Mountain?

Trump says he might unleash Mother of All Bombs (MOAB) on Iran, asserting that he will not use nuclear again on Iran, no ground troops. But can MOAB destroy Pickaxe Mountain? Experts say MOAB (GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast) lacks penetration to destroy suspected nuclear facilities at Pickaxe, which are fortified by layers of granite near Natanz. Explainer on low yield tactical nuclear weapons: what are miniature nukes, its yield, how it can be fitted on artillery, missiles.