/Lionel Messi signed jersey goes under hammer | FIFA world cup 2026 charity auction begins

FIFA has announced a special World Cup 2026 Charity Auction, giving football fans the opportunity to own historic memorabilia from the tournament. The auction features official match-used footballs, team-signed jerseys, Lionel Messi's signed 2022 Argentina jersey, and memorabilia from stars including Alphonso Davies and Santiago Giménez. Fans can also bid on exclusive items from the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show, including performance memorabilia and a special Earth Ball signed by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.