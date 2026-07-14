/Terrorists turn AI into killer weapon, Boko Haram & allies use Claude, ChatGPT, Grok, Gemini

Artificial intelligence is transforming the world, but it is also creating new security challenges. Investigators have found that some terrorists like the Boko Haram have tried to use AI chatbots for operational guidance, while experts warn about AI driven propaganda, deepfakes, cyberattacks and autonomous drones. How serious is the threat? Are AI guardrails strong enough? This video breaks down the growing race between AI innovation and AI security, and why governments worldwide are treating it as a national security priority.