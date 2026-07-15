/Russia deploys massive FAB-3000 glide bombs as Ukraine hits Russian oil refineries

Russia has intensified its offensive in Ukraine by deploying upgraded FAB-3000 glide bombs capable of destroying fortified military positions on a massive scale. Originally developed during the Soviet era, these heavy bombs have been modernized with guidance systems, allowing them to strike targets from long distances while keeping Russian aircraft away from Ukrainian air defenses. As Moscow expands its aerial campaign, the United Nations says June recorded the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in more than four years. President Vladimir Putin has also warned t