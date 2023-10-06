Sensigo, an AI solutions startup backed by Porsche, to help reduce car repairs

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
Sensigo, a California-based startup, is using cutting-edge AI solutions to help vehicle repairs. Now launched by the German automaker Porsche in association with Partners Sensigo's AI model enables vehicle service technicians to diagnose and resolve and eventually, predict repair issues.

