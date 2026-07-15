/Trump says no foul play in Lindsey Graham's death

President Donald Trump has responded to growing conspiracy theories surrounding the sudden death of Senator Lindsey Graham, saying the FBI is "wasting time" investigating the matter. The comments came after FBI agents were seen outside Graham's residence following his death. According to the Washington Chief Medical Examiner, Lindsey Graham died from a ruptured aorta linked to hardened arteries. However, the FBI's involvement and public statements have fueled speculation, prompting renewed calls for transparency.