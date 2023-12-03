PM Modi at BJP headquarters: Indian PM slams 'caste politics' by opposition parties

As the BJP sweeps in three Hindi Heartland States today it is a high point for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Prime Minister Modi arrived at the BJP headquarters to massive applause from party workers from across the country. The Prime Minister has lauded the contribution of party workers in the victories and hailed what he called the love of people from all quarters that has enabled the party to come to power in two additional states. To know more watch these insights from Political Campaign Advisor Dilip Cherian.