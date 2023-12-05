Nearly 2,000 inmates escape during attempted coup

At least 19 people were killed and nearly 2,000 inmates escaped in Sierra Leone when the country's main military barracks and prisons were attacked on the 19th of November. The Sierra Leone government designated the Sunday's assault as a failed coup attempt which aimed to "subvert and overthrow" the government. Several countries in the West and Central Africa are under military rule after a series of recent coups, including Sierra Leone's neighbour Guinea as well as Mali, Niger and Chad. In Sierra Leone itself, the political situation has been tense since June this year after President Julius Maada Bio's re-election in a disputed vote. Mohammed Saleh brings you the details.