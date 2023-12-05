Gravitas: Iran's Proxy Step Up Red Sea Attacks | Yemen's Houthis Target US Navy Warship

Yemen’s Houthi rebels struck three commercial ships on Sunday in the Red Sea. The U.S. warship in the area shot down three drones in self-defence during the hourslong assault. The Iranian-backed Houthis have attacked ships in this vital shipping area. Still, the latest incident marks an escalation in a series of maritime attacks linked to the Israel-Hamas war. Many are concerned that it may lead to a wider regional conflict as multiple ships find themselves in the crosshairs.