Gravitas: An 'accidental' discovery of life in Antarctica
Feb 17, 2021, 01.45 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
A team of scientists have discovered life 3,000 feet beneath the Antarctic ice sheet. How do the creatures living there survive? Which species do they belong to? Are they new to science? WION's Palki Sharma gets you a report.
