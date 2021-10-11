Four soldiers killed in an encounter in Kashmir's Poonch district

One junior commissioned officer of the Indian army and four soldiers were killed in an encounter in Kashmir's Poonch district. The personnel was killed in a gunfight with the hiding terrorists after a cordon-and-search operation was carried out by the Indian army. The encounter has now spread to the Rajouri region adjacent to the site where the gunfight took place earlier in the day. The Indian army launched the operation after getting reports of the presence heavily armed terrorists in the chamrer forest. Officials say that the terrorists managed to sneak from across the line of control.