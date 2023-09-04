Anti-Sanatana speech row: Who said what and what are the reactions?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 10:25 PM IST
A comment instigated political row in India. The son of Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin has made a remark that calls for ''Eradication of Sanatana Dharma''.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos