Africa: Military leaders of three countries sign defence pact to counter Ecowas | Live Discussion

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso military leaders establish security alliance. The alliance of Sahel states (AES) aims to "establish an architecture of collective defence and mutual assistance" for the benefit of populations.

