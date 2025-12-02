It began when Musk responded to an X thread examining how nuclear deterrence has changed the way countries govern.
Tech mogul Elon Musk has predicted on social media that a war could break out in the next 5-10 years. He posted on X and said that a major global conflict is no longer a distant fear but an imminent reality. It began when Musk responded to an X thread examining how nuclear deterrence has changed the way countries govern. It was a post by user Hunter Ash, who argued that modern governments have grown complacent as nuke weapons prevent large-scale wars, removing the external pressure that once forced nations to stay effective.
“Possibly my bleakest take (that I hope is wrong) is that governments all suck now because nuclear weapons prevent war, or even the credible threat of war, between major powers. So there’s no external/evolutionary/market pressure on governments to not suck," the post said.
“War is inevitable. 5 years, 10 at most," Musk responded.
After this, X users turned to Grok for clarity on the topic. The bot connected Musk’s statement to his earlier warnings about rising geopolitical tensions. “From his past statements, he's warned of potential civil wars in Europe/UK due to mass migration and identity politics, or global conflicts like US-China over Taiwan, or Ukraine escalation to WW3, citing rising tensions despite nuclear deterrents. This aligns with the thread's governance discussion,” it said.