/World to see a major war in 5-10 years? Elon Musk’s major prediction leaves internet speculating

Tech mogul Elon Musk has predicted on social media that a war could break out in the next 5-10 years. He posted on X and said that a major global conflict is no longer a distant fear but an imminent reality. It began when Musk responded to an X thread examining how nuclear deterrence has changed the way countries govern. It was a post by user Hunter Ash, who argued that modern governments have grown complacent as nuke weapons prevent large-scale wars, removing the external pressure that once forced nations to stay effective.

“Possibly my bleakest take (that I hope is wrong) is that governments all suck now because nuclear weapons prevent war, or even the credible threat of war, between major powers. So there’s no external/evolutionary/market pressure on governments to not suck," the post said.

“War is inevitable. 5 years, 10 at most," Musk responded.

