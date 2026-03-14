/What is U Visa? 11 Indians charged in US for staging fake robberies in visa fraud scheme

Eleven Indians have been arrested in the United States for reportedly plotting staged armed robberies to obtain immigration benefits. The suspects face charges of conspiracy to commit visa fraud. Federal investigators in Boston, Massachusetts, said the group arranged fake robbery incidents at several businesses so employees could claim they were victims of crime, a key requirement for securing a particular visa.

The United States grants the “U visa” to individuals who are victims of serious crimes and assist law enforcement in investigations. Officials indicated that the accused organised at least six staged robberies at convenience stores, liquor outlets and fast-food restaurants. Investigators added that the scheme was carefully planned, with one person acting as a fake robber who entered a store with an object resembling a firearm, took cash from the counter and then fled the scene, according to a report by NDTV.

What is a U Visa?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The U Visa is a special type of temporary visa issued by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services to individuals who have been victims of serious crimes in the United States. Basically, it is applied to the people who have faced mental or physical abuse and have been helpful to law enforcement in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity.

The U visa provides an immigrant work authorisation and a route to a Green Card within 5–10 years in the United States. The visa was created by Congress in October 2000 with the passage of the Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act (including the Battered Immigrant Women’s Protection Act).