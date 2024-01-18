Watch: Tanzania’s Kili Paul expresses desire to visit Ayodhya ahead of Jan 22 consecration

Tanzanian creator Kili Paul, who is an internet celebrity in India, has expressed his desire to visit the holy city of Ayodhya ahead of the grand consecration ceremony of Ram Temple on January 22. Kili Paul is a popular name on Indian social media, best known for lip-synching and sometimes dancing to Indian Hindi songs. In his recent video, Paul can be seen chanting "Ram Siya Ram, Siya Ram Jai Jai Ram", while adding that he can’t wait to visit the birthplace of lord Ram Ayodhya, where the temple has been built.

"Only if u guys know how much I want to go Ayodhya. somebody invite me I want blessings. Jaishreeram," the caption of the post stated. He shared the video on Instagram, showing himself standing in his farm and surrounded by several farms. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul) × The video has so far amassed just below one million likes and over seven million views.

The 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Temple is scheduled for January 22, where several high-profile guests of India and the world are expected to be present. Preparations are in full swing for the upcoming grand temple opening, set to attract dignitaries and individuals from various backgrounds. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has scheduled the enthronement of Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple on January 22 at noon. Commencing on January 16, Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began a week prior to the main event.

Watch: Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration: What opposition leaders are doing on Jan 22 × PM Narendra Modi is set to preside over the ceremonial installation of Shri Ram Lalla inside the temple's sanctum sanctorum. In anticipation of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya's Ram Temple, PM Modi had earlier announced a special 11-day 'anushthan' (ritual).

Kili Paul’s admiration for India is well-known, for which he has also been honoured by the Indian High Commission in Tanzania in February 2022. Paul had posted a note on his Instagram page, where he thanked the fans after being felicitated by Binay Pradhan, the Indian High Commissioner in Tanzania. "I'm so happy being honored by the HIGH COMMISSIONER OF INDIA IN TANZANIA. its a pleasure meeting u Sir and thanks to everyone there for being nice with me and I love u my indian supporter without u I wouldn't be here more to come JAI HIND," Kili Paul said.