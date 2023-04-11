Viral | Flight attendant blasts Spirit Airlines in savage in-flight announcement

A flight attendant's in-flight announcement in an aircraft of Spirit Airlines left the passengers in a split, as she blasted the airlines for offering fewer amenities, and not providing outlets and earplugs.

A traveller, who has the username @cali.style.trucking, posted a video last month of a flight attendant who was present on his Spirit Airlines flight from Dallas, Texas, to Los Angeles, California.

In the video clip, the attendant can be seen standing next to one of the phones installed on the flight and making a sarcastic announcement about the amenities provided by the airlines.

“Just a heads up, hi. No, we do not have sockets for you to plug up your phone. Because if we did, this is Spirit and we will charge you,” the flight attendant said.

The passengers laughed at the remarks of the flight attendant, as she continued that the plane lacked reclining seats and didn't even have blankets.

The co-workers can be seen smiling while listening to the attendant's in-flight announcement and encouraging passengers to respond to her comment about the amenities on the plane.

“And no, we do not have earplugs for you. Because if we did, y’all know this is Spirit and we would do what?” she quizzed.

A few passengers softly responded, after which the flight attendant said, “Come on y’all, if we had it we would charge you and give you something to complain about.”

She said that though she “wished” to give passengers “all” that they wanted on the airplane, the airlines “unfortunately did not have it”.

Then, the flight attendant noted that no cash would be accepted by Spirit Airlines for in-flight purchases before joking about how she would use the cash if given to her.

“I can only accept your cash to pay my bills, I promise you if you want to do that I will not stop you. But for Spirit, we need card, we need a tap to pay, Google Pay, Apple Pay. One way or another, we just want you to pay,” she stated.

She concluded the announcement by asking passengers to “sit back, relax, and enjoy” their flight to California.

Netizens praised the flight attendant for her wittiness and comic remarks.

“She needs a promotion immediately,” one user wrote, while another said, “We love her.”

“This is why I love Spirit, love their sense of humour,” said a third user. However, some criticised the humour of the flight attendant and wondered if she lost her job.

“I bet she got fired,” wrote one person. “It’s true but this is still unprofessional,” said another.

